SKALE Network Hits Market Capitalization of $188.72 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $188.72 million and $8.91 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,851,487,756 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

