SmartPad (PAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $19,566.00

SmartPad (PAD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartPad coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartPad alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,385.48 or 0.99932249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064359 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00080178 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

SmartPad Coin Profile

SmartPad (CRYPTO:PAD) is a coin. SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NearPad helps developers to deliver innovations at scale, while enabling users to experience developments that scale within their needs. Staking $PAD tokens is how the community gets to participate in launchpad projects on NearPad. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.