Smaugs NFT Market Capitalization Tops $548,842.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $548,842.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT (CRYPTO:SMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 84,960,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

