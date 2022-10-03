SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BITF. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.07. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

