SNS Financial Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EWX stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

