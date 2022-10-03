Solanium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium launched on May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 99,999,837 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solanium is www.solanium.io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars.

