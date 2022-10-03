Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 588.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.