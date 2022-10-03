Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Solid Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
