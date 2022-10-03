Solrise Finance (SLRS) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $38,985.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

