SORA Validator Token (VAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,676.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $34,676.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00781062 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token (VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,466,271 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. Telegram | BitcoinTalk | Discord “

