Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,166 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.5 %

LUV opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $56.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.