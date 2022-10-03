S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 4.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

S&P Global stock opened at $305.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $305.08 and a one year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

