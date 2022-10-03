SpaceChain Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $2,267.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LightSpeedCoin (LSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Coin Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, SpaceChain is a community-based space platform that combines space and blockchain technologies to build an open-source blockchain-based satellite network, allowing users to develop and run decentralized applications in space. SpaceChain has adopted a dual token model – ERC-20 and QRC-20 — to expand their footprint and engage with additional communities of developers. The QRC-20 SPC token and ERC-20 SPC token will have a 1:1 swap exchange rate. The token supply that will be circulating will remain at 1,000,000,000 SPC. The QRC-20 SPC tokens and ERC-20 SPC tokens will remain interchangeable through authorized wallet services. This page refers to the ERC-20 version. After the swap, some exchanges such as CoinEgg, Coinnest and EXX started trade ERC-20 SPC tokens while others continued trading QRC-20 SPC tokens. ERC-20 SPC token is fully compatible with Ethereum Decentralised Finance (DeFi) products capable of automating enforceable agreements in a highly immutable, permissionless system facilitated by smart contracts. Existing ERC-20 SPC token (v1) holders can opt to upgrade their tokens on a one-to-one basis at any time with any volume, in a seamless and secure process managed by smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. The upgrade takes the SPC tokens (v1) and mints the exact same number of SPC tokens (v2). During the upgrade process, the tokens (v1) are either burnt or sent to the null address 0x0 to ensure permanent removal of the annulled tokens. Holders of QRC-20 SPC tokens can upgrade to the DeFi-compatible SPC token (v2) by filling in this form. SpaceChain (QRC-20) can be found here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.