SparkPoint Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $270,000.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $270,000.00 and $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004625 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00045057 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.01609017 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel (CRYPTO:SFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

