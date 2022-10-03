SparksPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,555.38 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,725,771 coins and its circulating supply is 11,849,191 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

