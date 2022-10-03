Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DALXF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.