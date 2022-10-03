SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Old Port Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $154.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.