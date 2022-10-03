Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 1,356.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANY opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 1,300.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

(Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.