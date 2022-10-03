Spheroid Universe Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $1,270.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe was first traded on July 11th, 2021. Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spheroid Universe’s official website is www.spheroiduniverse.io.

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spheroid Universe is a MetaVerse for entertainment, games, advertising, and business in the world of Extended Reality. It operates geo-localized private property on Earth's digital surface (Spaces). The platform’s tech foundation is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language.”

