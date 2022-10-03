SPINDLE Trading Down 8.7% This Week (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $263,480.82 and approximately $137.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00307348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00132077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00040261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

