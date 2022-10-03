Spirit Airlines’ (SAVE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.55.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.