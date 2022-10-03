Splintershards Price Tops $0.0700 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004643 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.01615957 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030655 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 932,859,282 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.