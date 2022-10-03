Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $100,019.40 and $49.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

