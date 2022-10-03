SpritzMoon Crypto Token Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (Spritzmoon)

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a total market capitalization of $221.17 million and approximately $50,601.00 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (CRYPTO:Spritzmoon) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2021. The official website for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is www.spritzmoon.net. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpritzMoon Crypto Token Token Trading

