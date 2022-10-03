Stably USD (USDS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,166.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $463,063.88 and approximately $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

