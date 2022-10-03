Standard Protocol Price Down 0.7% This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 94,600,000 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Standard Protocol’s official website is standard.tech.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

