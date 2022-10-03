Starcoin (STC) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Starcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00276142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017005 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,375,304 coins. The official website for Starcoin is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

