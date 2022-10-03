StarterCoin (STAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48.00

StarterCoin (STAC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StarterCoin has a market cap of $9,181.51 and $48.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,257.97 or 0.99900016 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00064360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00080402 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

STAC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico.

StarterCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

