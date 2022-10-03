State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Trimmed by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

State Street stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

