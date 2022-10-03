Steem (STEEM) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $90.47 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00680041 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012930 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008056 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 415,580,179 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.io. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
