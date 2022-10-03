Step Hero Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,169.75 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Step Hero has a total market cap of $25,169.75 and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.48 or 0.99954422 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.