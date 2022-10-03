Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $665,994,074.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.

Moderna Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

