Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $665,994,074.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $5,484,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.
Moderna Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
