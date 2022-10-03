Stratos (STOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $305,217.00

Stratos (STOS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratos has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Stratos has a market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $305,217.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos was first traded on June 9th, 2021. Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Stratos is www.thestratos.org. The Reddit community for Stratos is https://reddit.com/r/stratoscommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The name Stratos comes from the word ‘stratosphere’. Stratos is the infrastructure for decentralized services, and if we can compare the earth to the blockchain ecosystem, then Stratos is the stratosphere surrounding the blockchain atmosphere, providing the blockchain applications with decentralized storage, decentralized database, and decentralized computing services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

