Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,088 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $28.61 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

