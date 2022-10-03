Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 46,696 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,696 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 368,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 68,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSX opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

