Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $56.81.

