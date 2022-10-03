Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

