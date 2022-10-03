Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after buying an additional 6,886,000 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 801,187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 606,071 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,298,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.
