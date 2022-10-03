Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 46,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 56,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 78,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

