Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

