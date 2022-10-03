Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

