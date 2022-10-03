Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,471 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 777.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $82.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

