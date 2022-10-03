Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 52,066 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $71.80 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

