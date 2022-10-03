Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $24.12 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

