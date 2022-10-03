Substratum Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $328,993.48 and $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.72 or 1.00008234 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.