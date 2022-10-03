Sukhavati Network Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week (SKT)

Sukhavati Network (SKT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sukhavati Network has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sukhavati Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Sukhavati Network has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $10,978.00 worth of Sukhavati Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sukhavati Network Coin Profile

Sukhavati Network’s launch date was July 16th, 2021. Sukhavati Network’s total supply is 615,573,399 coins. The Reddit community for Sukhavati Network is https://reddit.com/r/SukhavatiNetwork. Sukhavati Network’s official website is sukhavati.io. Sukhavati Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sukhavati Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sukhavati is a decentralized cloud service network focused on storage. At the consensus layer, it is designed to provide a secure and low-consumption consensus ledger based on the Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) mechanism.”

