Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 360 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEG opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $812,731. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

