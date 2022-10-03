Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 17,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCK opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

