Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $292.81 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.58.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

