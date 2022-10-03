Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $335.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $328.27 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

