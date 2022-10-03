Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $215.11 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

